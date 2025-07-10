The stapler that broke the internet and the Switch 2 it broke are up for auction

HQ

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, millions of excited gamers rushed into their local stores to try and get their hands on the new hybrid console. However, in a now infamous gaming moment, one buyer found that GameStop had managed to ruin their console with a single staple.

The staple punctured not only the box of the console, but the screen of the Nintendo Switch 2 inside. The console has since been repaired, but now it, the box it came in, the stapler that did the damage and even the staple itself are being auctioned off for charity.

The eBay auction comes with a certificate of authenticity, showing all of the items included are legit. The auction is set to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The bid is currently set at $108,895.00 USD after 181 bids, and still has six days left until completion.

"The black stapler used by a GameStop associate who, in a moment of launch night excitement and misjudged enthusiasm, stapled a receipt directly to a customer's new Nintendo Switch 2 box—puncturing both cardboard and screen in one swift motion. Features authentic field-use wear throughout and retired immediately from service, the stapler now stands as a retail legend born from a half-second decision," reads the item description. "While the incident itself was unfortunate, we hope its legacy serves a greater purpose."

