The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe won't be deluxe this year

It's truly a dark, dark day for gaming. Well, actually, yesterday was the dark, dark day, as that's when publisher Crows Crows Crows confirmed that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe won't make it out this year and, like so many games before (and no doubt after), it has been pushed back and will now release at some point in 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded and enhanced version of a game that originally landed back in 2013, and it's destined to land on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One at some point in early 2021. However, rather than just letting us know about the delay via a press release, publisher Crows Crows Crows stayed on message and instead announced the change of plans in a very unique way.

First, they borrowed the note sent by 343 Industries to apologise for the delay to Halo Infinite. Cheeky, but fine. Then they pulled the same trick with Deathloop. Also cheeky, still fine.

We almost choked on our cereal, however, when for a split-second we thought we'd missed a delay to Spider-Man Miles Morales, with a mock-up note made to look like it was originally from Insomniac. Of course, it wasn't, and we can laugh about it now, but for a second there...

Anyway, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is now due to land sometime next year, and if you're not familiar with the original, it's a wickedly funny tongue-in-cheek first-person adventure that toys with player expectations, and we can't wait to play the extended version next year.