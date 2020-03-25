The Stanley Parable and more now free on Epic Games Store

As more and more people are realising they have to stay at home, the gaming world seems to be booming. If you haven't found your self-isolation game yet, however, Epic Games Store could potentially have just the thing for you - for free. The games that you can download for free this week (two of which exit the initiative as early as tomorrow) are The Stanley Parable, Watch Dogs (free until tomorrow, March 26), Figment and Tormentor x Punisher (free from March 26 - April 2).

Fancy checking one of the games out? Do so via this link.