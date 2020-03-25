LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | GTFO: Infection - With the Developers!
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Stanley Parable

The Stanley Parable and more now free on Epic Games Store

Looking for something to help you stay indoors during this time of self-quarantines? Epic Games Store has a few free games up its sleeve, as per usual.

As more and more people are realising they have to stay at home, the gaming world seems to be booming. If you haven't found your self-isolation game yet, however, Epic Games Store could potentially have just the thing for you - for free. The games that you can download for free this week (two of which exit the initiative as early as tomorrow) are The Stanley Parable, Watch Dogs (free until tomorrow, March 26), Figment and Tormentor x Punisher (free from March 26 - April 2).

Fancy checking one of the games out? Do so via this link.

The Stanley Parable

Related texts



Loading next content