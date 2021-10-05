The standard digital edition of Battlefield 2042 has dual entitlement

HQ

Players on older hardware will no longer have to worry about when they upgrade if they decide to purchase a copy of Battlefield 2042. EA has just revealed that the futuristic shooter will feature dual-entitlement, meaning if you've purchased the game on PS4 then you'll be able to access the PS5 version at no further cost when you upgrade. This does, of course, apply just to the digital edition of the game.

In other related news, the open beta for Battlefield 2042 is set to go live October 8-9 and the game can be pre-downloaded now for anyone wanting to jump in immediately. The beta will feature the classic mode Conquest on a map known as Orbital that has a giant rocket in its center. If you've pre-ordered the game or if you have a EA Play membership then you'll be able to access the beta earlier than others tomorrow.