The stakes are even higher in the second season of Landman

When Landman debuted on Paramount+ last year, it proved to be a big hit, one of the streamer's most successful projects to date in fact. It didn't take long until a second season was greenlit and it has clearly been fast-tracked too, as it's almost ready to arrive.

Set to premiere on November 16, the second batch of episodes will see Billy Bob Thornton back in the leading role and appearing alongside Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, and more.

As for what to expect from the second season, the synopsis explains: "As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets - and Tommy Norris's (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble - it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break."

With the show almost back on the streaming platform, you can see the trailer for Landman's second season below.