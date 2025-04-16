The Square Enix store stops international orders because of "ongoing international tariff uncertainties"

HQ

There is a lot of talk about tariffs right now after the US government imposed high tariffs on all countries - except Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Russia. In the media, it has mainly been about things like plummeting stock market, how this affects Americans with higher prices and the fact that Switch 2 cannot be pre-ordered in the US after Nintendo stopped this.

However, it also affects in other ways, something Siliconera now draws attention to. They write that people outside Japan can no longer order several different items from Square Enix's own Japanese store as these have been put on a "temporary pause" as a result of "ongoing international tariff uncertainties". Unfortunately, this also seems to affect us in Europe at the moment, so we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that Square Enix will find a solution.