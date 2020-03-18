The spring edition of Steam's Game Festival begins today

Valve just got in touch to let us know about The 2020 Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition is kicking off today, March 18, starting at 10am PDT / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET and that means free games are on the horizon.

These aren't free-to-keep, however, rather the the event is designed to showcase new and upcoming titles, and there'll be free demos that show off a number of unreleased titles that would have been playable at live events such as Indie Megabooth and GDC.

It's not the first time that Valve has hosted an event like this, and 14 games were showcased alongside last year's Game Awards. Now, however, we're getting more than 40 games in the Spring Edition, and they'll be playable until March 23 (5pm GMT) and you'll find everything you need right here.