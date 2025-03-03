English
The "Sports Oscars" nominations are here: Biles, Alcaraz, Verstappen, Duplantis...

The Laureus World Sport Awards are the closest to the Oscars for sports, and the nominees for the 25th edition have been announced.

We just had the Oscars, and now it's time for the "Oscars of sports": the Laureus World Sports Awards, an annual ceremony that honours teams, individual sportsmen and women from all over the world, and all sports at the same time.

At the Laureus awards, you can see teams competing against football and basketball players (Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen is nominated in the same category as Lamine Yamal or Victor Wembanyama as Breakthrough of the year), and covers athletics, tennis, basketball, cricket, motor racing...

In the men and women's categories, we see Alcaraz (two-time Grand Slam winner in 2024, above Sinner despite being lower in the ATP ranking), Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (who broke the World record twice in Paris), French swimmer Léon Marchand (winner of four golds in Paris), F1 champion Max Verstappen, cyclist Tadej Pogačar (winner of Tour, Giro and world championship); last year Laureus recipient as well as Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, WTA's no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and Paris medallists Simone Biles, Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.

In the teams' category, three out of six are Spanish (men's Real Madrid, women's FC Barcelona, and men's national football squad) vs. basketball Boston Celtics and US national team, and McLaren F1 team.

This award was created in 1999, and in 2025 it will celebrate its 25th edition, and for the second time in a row, the ceremony will take place in Madrid, a city that has sports as "an electrifying part of its appeal as a destination", highlighting the five LaLiga football clubs, the tennis competition Madrid Open, as well as the future NFL games and Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026.

These are the nominations for the The Laureus. They were selected by journalists, and now it will be up to the 69 sporting legends that form the Laureus World Sports Academy. The Laureus Awards will be held on April 21:

Laureus 2025 nominees:

World Sportsman Of The Year Award


  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis

  • Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics

  • Léon Marchand (France) Swimming

  • Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling

  • Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

World Sportswoman of the year:


  • Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

  • Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football

  • Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics

  • Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics

  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics

  • Aryna Sabalenka Tennis

World Team of the Year


  • FC Barcelona Women's Team (Spain)

  • Boston Celtics (USA)

  • McLaren Formula One Team (UK)

  • Real Madrid (Spain)

  • Spain Men's Football Team

  • USA Basketball Men's National Team

World Breakthrough of the year


  • Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football team

  • Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming

  • Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics

  • Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball

  • Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football

World Comeback Of The Year Award


  • Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics

  • Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming

  • Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing

  • Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

  • Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket

  • Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

World Action Sportsperson Of The Year Award


  • Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

  • Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding

  • Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing

  • Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing

  • Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking

  • Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding

World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability Award


  • Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics

  • Teresa Perales (Spain) Para Swimming

  • Tokito Oda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

  • Matt Stutzman (USA) Para Archery

  • Jiang Yuyan (China) Para Swimming

  • Qu Zi Mo (China) Wheelchair Badminton

Laureus Sport For Good Award


  • Kick4life (Lesotho)

  • Figure Skating in Harlem (USA)

  • Kind Surf (Spain)

  • Liberi Nantes (Italy)

  • Paris Basket 18 (France)

  • Street League (UK)

