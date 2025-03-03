The "Sports Oscars" nominations are here: Biles, Alcaraz, Verstappen, Duplantis...

We just had the Oscars, and now it's time for the "Oscars of sports": the Laureus World Sports Awards, an annual ceremony that honours teams, individual sportsmen and women from all over the world, and all sports at the same time.
At the Laureus awards, you can see teams competing against football and basketball players (Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen is nominated in the same category as Lamine Yamal or Victor Wembanyama as Breakthrough of the year), and covers athletics, tennis, basketball, cricket, motor racing...
In the men and women's categories, we see Alcaraz (two-time Grand Slam winner in 2024, above Sinner despite being lower in the ATP ranking), Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (who broke the World record twice in Paris), French swimmer Léon Marchand (winner of four golds in Paris), F1 champion Max Verstappen, cyclist Tadej Pogačar (winner of Tour, Giro and world championship); last year Laureus recipient as well as Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, WTA's no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and Paris medallists Simone Biles, Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.
In the teams' category, three out of six are Spanish (men's Real Madrid, women's FC Barcelona, and men's national football squad) vs. basketball Boston Celtics and US national team, and McLaren F1 team.
This award was created in 1999, and in 2025 it will celebrate its 25th edition, and for the second time in a row, the ceremony will take place in Madrid, a city that has sports as "an electrifying part of its appeal as a destination", highlighting the five LaLiga football clubs, the tennis competition Madrid Open, as well as the future NFL games and Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026.
These are the nominations for the The Laureus. They were selected by journalists, and now it will be up to the 69 sporting legends that form the Laureus World Sports Academy. The Laureus Awards will be held on April 21: