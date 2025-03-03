The "Sports Oscars" nominations are here: Biles, Alcaraz, Verstappen, Duplantis...

HQ

We just had the Oscars, and now it's time for the "Oscars of sports": the Laureus World Sports Awards, an annual ceremony that honours teams, individual sportsmen and women from all over the world, and all sports at the same time.

At the Laureus awards, you can see teams competing against football and basketball players (Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen is nominated in the same category as Lamine Yamal or Victor Wembanyama as Breakthrough of the year), and covers athletics, tennis, basketball, cricket, motor racing...

In the men and women's categories, we see Alcaraz (two-time Grand Slam winner in 2024, above Sinner despite being lower in the ATP ranking), Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (who broke the World record twice in Paris), French swimmer Léon Marchand (winner of four golds in Paris), F1 champion Max Verstappen, cyclist Tadej Pogačar (winner of Tour, Giro and world championship); last year Laureus recipient as well as Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, WTA's no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and Paris medallists Simone Biles, Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.

In the teams' category, three out of six are Spanish (men's Real Madrid, women's FC Barcelona, and men's national football squad) vs. basketball Boston Celtics and US national team, and McLaren F1 team.

This award was created in 1999, and in 2025 it will celebrate its 25th edition, and for the second time in a row, the ceremony will take place in Madrid, a city that has sports as "an electrifying part of its appeal as a destination", highlighting the five LaLiga football clubs, the tennis competition Madrid Open, as well as the future NFL games and Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026.

These are the nominations for the The Laureus. They were selected by journalists, and now it will be up to the 69 sporting legends that form the Laureus World Sports Academy. The Laureus Awards will be held on April 21:

Laureus 2025 nominees:

World Sportsman Of The Year Award



Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis



Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics



Léon Marchand (France) Swimming



Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling



Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing



World Sportswoman of the year:



Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics



Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football



Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics



Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics



Aryna Sabalenka Tennis



World Team of the Year



FC Barcelona Women's Team (Spain)



Boston Celtics (USA)



McLaren Formula One Team (UK)



Real Madrid (Spain)



Spain Men's Football Team



USA Basketball Men's National Team



World Breakthrough of the year



Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics



Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football team



Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming



Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics



Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball



Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football



World Comeback Of The Year Award



Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics



Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming



Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing



Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling



Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket



Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming



World Action Sportsperson Of The Year Award



Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding



Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding



Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing



Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing



Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking



Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding



World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability Award



Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics



Teresa Perales (Spain) Para Swimming



Tokito Oda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis



Matt Stutzman (USA) Para Archery



Jiang Yuyan (China) Para Swimming



Qu Zi Mo (China) Wheelchair Badminton



Laureus Sport For Good Award