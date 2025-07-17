The sportmanship gesture in Tour de France after Tadej Pogacar's fall in stage 11

HQ

Tour de France 2025 resumed on Wednesday without changes in the General Classification: Ben Healy continues to lead with the yellow jersey, finishing 24th in Stage 11 in Toulouse, won by the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen, a landmark victory as it was the first ever Tour de France stage win by Scandinavian team Uno-X.

The big headline of Stage 11 was, however, Tadej Pogacar fall. However, with only 3 km before the finish, the Slovenian, three times Tour de France champion, fell to the ground. He didn't suffered any injuries besides minor abrasions, as his team confirmed later, and was quickly helped by a service man to fix the big and quickly get back on the road.

However, the most remarkable thing happened when his rivals at the GC, knowing of his crash, decided to wait for him, when they could have easily won around 20 or 30 seconds in the Classification.

One of them was Enric Mas from Movistar Team. "He's the best runner, and the race wasn't really adapted for us in the GC, so it was decided to stop", he said (via RTVE).

Despite the fall, Pogacar is still second in the GC and only 29 seconds behind Healy. Remco Evenepoel is third, 1 minute 29 seconds behind, and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard is fourth with 1 minute 46 seconds.