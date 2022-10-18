Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Splinter Cell Remake

The Splinter Cell Remake game director has departed Ubisoft

David Grivel worked at the company for 11 years, with his latest role being heading up the upcoming remake.

HQ

The individual heading up the Splinter Cell Remake, David Grivel, has officially left Ubisoft. Regarded as a veteran at the company, following being there for 11 years, Grivel has announced his departure from the developer in a LinkedIn post, where he talked about the projects he has undertaken during his time at Ubisoft.

In the post, Grivel notes that he has worked at Ubisoft Paris on Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and at Ubisoft Toronto on Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, and finally the Splinter Cell Remake.

Grivel states, "11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I've been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends," before also adding shortly afterwards, "I've had the opportunity to work on many franchises that I love as a gamer."

As for what is next for the former game director, he adds at the end of the post to "stay tuned" to hear more about where he is going. In terms of who will be taking over Grivel's position as game director on the Splinter Cell Remake, that has yet to be announced.

