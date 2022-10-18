The Splinter Cell Remake game director has departed Ubisoft

HQ

The individual heading up the Splinter Cell Remake, David Grivel, has officially left Ubisoft. Regarded as a veteran at the company, following being there for 11 years, Grivel has announced his departure from the developer in a LinkedIn post, where he talked about the projects he has undertaken during his time at Ubisoft.

In the post, Grivel notes that he has worked at Ubisoft Paris on Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and at Ubisoft Toronto on Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, and finally the Splinter Cell Remake.

Grivel states, "11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I've been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends," before also adding shortly afterwards, "I've had the opportunity to work on many franchises that I love as a gamer."

As for what is next for the former game director, he adds at the end of the post to "stay tuned" to hear more about where he is going. In terms of who will be taking over Grivel's position as game director on the Splinter Cell Remake, that has yet to be announced.