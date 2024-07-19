The Splatoon 3 Grand Festival will be held from 13-16 September

HQ

Nintendo is planning a massive event for Splatoon 3 players to mark the second anniversary of the game's release. To celebrate support for the title, the Grand Festival is being prepared for 13-16 September 2024, where players from all over the world will be able to enjoy the competition and music of not only the Deep Cut from this entry, but all the bands that have been a part of all three games in Nintendo's series.

It is currently unknown how the team competitions will be organised during the 72-hour festival, but we do know that in order to attract more participants, a Splatoon 3 physical copy pack, a code for the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass and a 3-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will go on sale on 25 July. And a week before the event, on 5 September, the new Amiibo sets will also arrive.

