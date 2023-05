Thatgamecompany is now rebranded as Giant Squid Studio, and during the PlayStation Showcase presentation they showed off their next project, very much in the vein of their previous works such as Abzu, The Pathless and Journey.

Sword of the Sea seems to take us back to a colourful journey through an unknown world while surfing through water and sand. So far no release date has been given, only confirmation that it will be released for PlayStation 5 in the future.

Check out the trailer below.