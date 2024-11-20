The spinoff Temtem Swarm and eWorlds have been made in Alicante

It has been a hectic few months for Alicante-based studio GGTech Games. In October they published eWorlds, a free-to-play title to play alone or in co-op full of puzzles and platforming challenges, and on 13 November they launched Temtem: Swarm, an isometric view roguelite set in the Temtem universe, together with Crema Games.

It was their experience in other fre-to-play titles that encouraged the studio to publish in this eWorlds format: "At GGTech we are a team that loves to create multiplayer experiences," says Juan Castillo, CEO of the studio. "We like to play together, we like games like Minecraft, Roblox... we have created many maps in Fortnite Creative... More importantly, we love to experiment and try new mechanics, new tools, new technologies... that's how eWorlds was also born, which was an R&D project in our hands, and then we realised that players in the betas and within the team had a great time playing it, so we decided to upload it to Steam. We'd love for people who like party games and other games like that to have some fun with their friends, and all this, 100% free."

"Some people asked us why we're releasing it for free. We think it's the right price for the experience we offer," says Anna Solbes, who is obviously joking. "More seriously, we didn't make Baldur's Gate 3 if not eWorlds. We think the experience is interesting enough to be published and because we respect the players, we wanted to have a model without monetisation or lootboxes of any kind. But if our games can help shed some light on the industry, that's a win."