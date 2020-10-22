English
Spider-Man

The Spider-Man: Remastered costumes coming for the original game as well

Whilst the Ultimate Edition will only be available on PS5, the new costumes being introduced will be coming to the PS4 version.

There has been quite a lot of discussion about Spider-Man: Remastered, as you won't be able to upgrade your PlayStation 4 game and won't be able to buy it separately either. The only way to get it, is to buy the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

One of the new additions to this remaster, is a selection of three new costumes for Spider-Man.

Now Insomniac Games has confirmed that they will be released for the original PlayStation 4 game as well, in a move that surely will be appreciated by the community.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on November 12 for PlayStation 4 and on November 19 for PlayStation 5. The Ultimate Edition is only available for Sony's new console.

Spider-Man

