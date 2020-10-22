The Spider-Man: Remastered costumes coming for the original game as well

You're watching Advertisements

There has been quite a lot of discussion about Spider-Man: Remastered, as you won't be able to upgrade your PlayStation 4 game and won't be able to buy it separately either. The only way to get it, is to buy the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

One of the new additions to this remaster, is a selection of three new costumes for Spider-Man.

Now Insomniac Games has confirmed that they will be released for the original PlayStation 4 game as well, in a move that surely will be appreciated by the community.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on November 12 for PlayStation 4 and on November 19 for PlayStation 5. The Ultimate Edition is only available for Sony's new console.