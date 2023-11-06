Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro seem to have been leaked

Current information suggests a console with slightly more powerful hardware and some other improvements.

The new and slimmed down version of the PlayStation 5 is only weeks away from launch, but already it seems that the specifications for the yet to be officially announced Pro model have found their way onto the internet. The source claims that the Pro will have a combination of a Ryzen 2 Zen processor, a Viola APU and an RDNA GPU - all obviously customised for Sony's console.

The clock frequency is turned up to around 4 GHz, which is slightly more than the 3.5 GHz that the Zen 2 processor in the regular PlayStation 5 is capable of. However, the 16 GB of GDDR6 memory will be slightly faster with a speed of 576 GB per second. In addition to this, we can expect a number of software and hardware improvements, although not surprisingly, details are very scarce at the moment.

Are you keen on a PlayStation 5 Pro?

Thanks, NotebookCheck.

