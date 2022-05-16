The specialisations swap of World of Warcraft's Dracthyr is easier than you think

HQ

The World of Warcraft new expansion is now official, Dragonflight will soon allow us to ride dragons in Azeroth, though that's not the only novelty it's bringing. One of the biggest surprises has been the new Dracthyrs, a race that can be Horde or Alliance and whose members are real combat multi-taskers thanks to their specialisation system.

Along with the WoW: Dragonflight announcement, Gamereactor had the chance to interview Jackie Wiley, senior designer of World of Warcraft, and Tina Wang, associate art director, to know more about this new type of character. From their customisation and qualities, one of the most striking aspects is the double specialisation of the Dracthyr, which can fight as healers/support (Preservation) or DPS (Devastation). But, how can we choose one or another spec?

Wiley explains that both are "just like our Classic WoW classes" and that "each has their own talent trees and shared abilities". However, players can swap between them whenever they like:

"You'll be able to swap at will. Each has their own talent trees and shared abilities and maybe you wanna be a healer in your dungeons and then in your raid you wanna swap to Devastation to do damage. Just like one of our normal classes of swapping between the specs."

In addition to this flexibility, players can expect of this new type what could be expected from a fighting dragon. The senior designer explains that "claws stuff, hit with your tail, etc." would be among these creatures' battle abilities: "It makes so much sense for it to be like a class/type combo thing, because the Evoker abilities are so inherently... Dragon".

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight still has no release date. Are you excited to try the new Dracthyr Evokers? Meanwhile, you can watch our interview about the expansion in the next video.