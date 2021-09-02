The Soup Nazi, Newman and Crazy Joe Davola are coming to Netflix

HQ

If you are even the slightest knowledgeable about pop culture, you already know we are talking about one of the best and most influential sitcoms of all time - Seinfeld. During it's heydays in the 90's, it was a behemoth of almost biblical proportions and bested out everything else (including Friends) - which must be considered extra special since it really was a show about nothing.

Of course, Seinfeld has never really left even though the series ended in 1998. No matter what country you live in, chances are pretty good you'll find re-runs of Seinfeld on TV. But starting October 1, you won't have to chase those poorly scheduled re-runs (with commercials) anymore, as Seinfeld is coming to Netflix on that date.

This was revealed on Twitter, with a nostalgic trailer full of highlights from the show. We have all seen it before, but are ready anytime to enjoy Kramer busting through Jerry's door, see Newman's disgusting smile, hear George's pathetic lies, and listen to Elaine analyse if someone is sponge-worthy or not.