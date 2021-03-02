The soundtrack for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is launching this April

You're watching Advertisements

Square Enix has revealed that the soundtrack for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be launching on April 21, 2021.

The soundtrack is said to contain 45 tracks and four of these are brand new and weren't present when the original NieR Replicant released in 2010. Along with the new tracks, the soundtrack will also include liner notes from Keiichi Okabe (composer), Yoko Taro (creative director), Saki Ito (director), and Yosuke Saito (producer).

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 if you're unaware, is a remaster of NieR Replicant which launched exclusively in Japan in 2010. This new revamped version of the game is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 23.

You can pre-order the new soundtrack here.