The Soul of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Sandfall devs talk about influences for the soundtrack, favourite characters and what will happen when "tomorrow comes"

As we already told you yesterday in another article dedicated to the technical side of things, during the Devcom that took place in Cologne in parallel to Gamescom we were able to interview the delegation from SandFall Interactive, creators of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. A title that continues to be one of the strongest candidates for Game of the Year, and also a revolution and an important boost to the JRPG genre.

But Expedition 33 is not just a display of technical genius and workflow efficiency. There is also a great deal of individual soul, a "fresh look" to the work, as for example in the sound design and soundtrack. Raphaël Joffres, the game's music designer, put it this way:

"It's very interesting because the sound and music of the game was produced by people who were really new to it. For Lorien (Testard), the composer, it was basically his first real game. For the sound designer, it was also his first game. So everyone had a kind of fresh ear for what they wanted to do."

It's not just that there were no conventions when it came to composing or designing the scores for Expedition 33. The designers and composer looked to all sorts of backgrounds to create the music that accompanied the Expedition 33 from Lumiére to the Monolith.

"The audio direction was kind of a mix of Japanese anime influences and also some modern production techniques. So, as Maxence (Cazorla), our main sound designer, likes to say, it's a mix of Fire Force and dubstep production techniques, so our aim was to have this kind of Japanese vibe... But with a more western production technique."

But if there's one aspect where a developer can put a lot of himself in the eyes of the player, it's the characters. If you had asked us before we started the interview which character would be the most loved by the developers, we would have said almost without hesitation Esquie, or maybe Renoir. But character designer Armande Lecointre's answer led us down a different path.

"I wanted to say Monoco. But I love working with the Paintresse and the physics of her dress. But yeah, Monoco is the best."

A statement also partly shared by senior programmer Florian Torres. "My personal favourite is Monoco and not the Paintress. The main thing is that, as a gameplay programmer, I really like its gameplay. I think that the feeling to just be allowed to transform into the enemies and to play as the enemies is super powerful. And it's like a good trip for the player, and I really like this mechanic. And on top of that, I think the voicing done by Rich Keeble in English and all the dialogues that are created for this character and so on is super funny."

"Tomorrow comes", as all fans of the game know, and when we asked the Sandfall team about what's next after Expedition 33 and how they have fitted in with the current success of the project, game designer Michel Nohra spoke of the personal feeling that runs through the team.

"I guess right now, it's starting to settle down, but it was a bit overwhelming at first. So now we're just looking forward to whatever comes next," and pausing, Nohra continues. "Waiting impatiently to actually work on something new, I guess. But still loving the game and all the feedback that we get from players and still working on the next updates for Expedition 33."