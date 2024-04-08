The Sopranos songwriter has never watched an episode of the show

HQ

There are perhaps few opening scores in television that stand out as much as the title song for The Sopranos. The iconic track was written by Alabama 3 frontman Larry Love, and it has since become a bit of a musical sensation thanks to how it opened the famed gangster drama series every week during its run of TV. But Love has never actually watched an episode of the show.

As reported on by BBC News, Love revealed the information as part of the celebrations for the show's 25th anniversary. He stated, "No, I've been too scared to watch it to be honest. Not because of anything in the show itself, more due to the fact I hate listening to my own records. I'm too much of a perfectionist and always end up thinking, 'Oh, I should have done that part differently'."

The song is known as Woke Up This Morning and was originally created as an "acid house track with all these blues sample on it" but it didn't do particularly well in the charts. This didn't stop The Sopranos writer David Chase from falling in love with the song when hearing it on the radio, and well... the rest is history.