The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler dead at 96

Jerry Adler, primarily remembered for his breakthrough as Herman Rabkin in The Sopranos and known as a versatile force in both TV and theater, has died at the age of 96. Adler began his career behind the scenes as a stage manager on Broadway classics such as My Fair Lady, but it wasn't until his 60s that he stepped in front of the camera—earning cult status as "Hesh" in HBO's The Sopranos.

Despite being related to the legendary acting teacher Stella Adler, it took him decades before pursuing acting himself. Beyond The Sopranos, he appeared in The Good Wife as the brash lawyer Howard Lyman, played fire chief Sidney Feinberg in Rescue Me, and portrayed Rabbi Alan Schulman in Northern Exposure. He also left his mark on series including Mad About You, Transparent, and Broad City.

His theater career was just as remarkable. From the 1950s onward, Adler worked on productions with the likes of Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison, Harold Pinter, and Katharine Hepburn. He often shared colorful anecdotes, including one about how Hepburn herself convinced construction workers across the street to halt their hammering during her delicate solo in the musical Coco.

Adler is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, and his four daughters. May he rest in peace.