The soothing Camper Van: Make it Home has just launched on PC

While some of you may be busy with your brand new Nintendo Switch 2, PC players are likely looking for something exciting and fresh of their own this June, and thankfully, the Wholesome Games Direct show has us covered.

During the ongoing event, it has just been confirmed that Camper Van: Make it Home, a lovely and relaxing game about building your own home on wheels, has surprisingly shadow-dropped and is now available on PC via Steam. Yep, the game has launched and is available for all to check out and play.

Coming from developer Malapata Studios, for anyone curious as to whether this game is ideal for them, be sure to head over here to learn why you should relate to the game's protagonist.