The Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1 EV will soon appear on roads

One of the more surprising of collaborations, the Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1 has now been made pre-orderable after existing for just five years. A $90,000 Origin version and a $103,000 dollar Signature version is available.

The pre-order deposit is just $200, and it's refundable, and it comes in two versions, both with a three year subscription to various services, including driver assist and a AI personal assistant.

It can use the Tesla charging network, has ADAS, custom themes, an external media bar, and while choosing the base model only allows you to have a black car, the signature version expands to three colours. It has to be noted, that after looking at their webpage, delivery is slated for 2026/2027 depending on what version you go for. The engine and range specs are a bit lack-lustre, but it looks like a 300 mile range, and 2x 180 kWh engines for both models.