The Sony exec who oversaw the Spider-Man spin-off universe has left Sony Pictures

Palak Patel, the now former Sony executive who oversaw the Sony Spider-Man villain spin-off universe, has left Sony Pictures and joined Prime Focus Studios.

Prime Focus Studios - the finance and production arm of visual effects company DNEG - is currently in production on two movies: Animal Friends and The Angry Birds Movie 3. It is also in the development phase on a big-screen telling of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Focus Studios CEO Namit Malhotra said "I'm excited that Palak is joining us on this journey. His extensive production experience and understanding of the medium will help us to create a next-generation studio that will bring together the very best of cutting-edge technology, creative talent, and strategic investment, to create something truly unique."

Patel was part of Sony/Columbia for almost a decade, and while the Sony Spider-Man movies were not very popular among fans (apart from the box-office hits that were the Venom movies), he was also Sony's point man for the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, which have largely been seen as very successful.