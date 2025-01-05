The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have now grossed over one billion dollars globally

HQ

The world's fastest hedgehog and his friends have proven to be a true cash cow, with reports now confirming that the franchise has (so far) grossed over one billion dollars in global box office revenue. The first movie, released in 2020, became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. The second film quickly outperformed its predecessor by earning more than $400 million globally, and at the time of its release, it became the highest-grossing video game-based movie in the U.S.

The third movie has continued this trend, and with Paramount exploring Knuckles in a spin-off series, the studio is set to milk this success further, with a fourth film already planned for 2027. Well-deserved success? What do you think?

