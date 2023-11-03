The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has now sold over 1.6 billion units

HQ

Sega has published its annual financial report, and within that document, the Japanese game development titan has revealed that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has now surpassed the monumental lifetime total of shifting over 1.66 billion units.

For a point of comparison to how important Sonic is to Sega, the next best-selling franchise is actually Creative Assembly's Total War, which has now achieved 43.4 million sold lifetime units.

Puyo Puyo (which debuted in the same year as Sonic in 1991), clocks in third, with this accounting for a lifetime total of 39 million shifted units. Following up is Football Manager, which accounts for 30.2 million units, putting it ahead of Chain Chronicle at 26 million units.

Some of the other notable series include Like a Dragon at 21.3 million units, Shin Megami Tensei at 19.2 million units, and Virtua Fighter at 18.8 million units.

It should be mentioned that this data is accurate as of March 2023, meaning with various new games in many of these franchises, the data will likely look very different now.