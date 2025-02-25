The song you couldn't avoid in 2024 has been named the year's Biggest Selling Global Single

HQ

At the start of the year, if you asked the average person who Benson Boone was, many would have been completely lost for ideas. However, then the musician debuted a single called Beautiful Things that absolutely took the world by storm, so much so that the song has now been crowned as the Biggest Selling Global Single of the Year by the IFPI.

We're told that the song topped all digital formats, including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported streaming, and single-track downloads, and it performed so well that it beat out Sabrina Carpenter's summer smash hit, Espresso.

In fact, the 10 best-selling singles of the year were as follows:



Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Lose Control by Teddy Swims

Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

Too Sweet by Hozier

I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) by Post Malone

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

Stick Season by Noah Kahan



This also comes as Taylor Swift was named as the biggest artist of 2024 by the IFPI too recently.