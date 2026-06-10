The Social Reckoning premieres this October, Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong all star

Last September, it was revealed that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin would be returning to pen a script for a follow-up to The Social Network, with the premise of this film shifting away from how Mark Zuckerberg and co. disrupted the technology world by creating the immensely popular social media, Facebook, and instead looking at how certain individuals more recently went about disrupting the original disruptor.

The flick is known as The Social Reckoning and it's regarded as a "companion piece" that hones in on the Wall Street Journal's expose title The Facebook Files, which blew the whistle on Facebook's most closely-guarded secrets following a young engineer coming out and shining a spotlight on shady dealings.

Written and directed by Sorkin, this film features a fresh cast, as now we see Jeremy Strong starring as an older Mark Zuckerberg, while the rest of the cast is headlined by Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr.

The plan is for The Social Reckoning to debut in cinemas on October 9 and you can see the movie's trailer and synopsis below.

"A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets."