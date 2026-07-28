The snow leopard unites Central Asia in a new cross-border conservation effort

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The concept of national borders is entirely artificial and a human invention. This makes it difficult to manage wildlife and nature, since countries may have diametrically opposed views on, for example, predators and environmental conditions.

The UNDP now reports Central Asia's ecosystems are deeply interconnected across national borders and that the countries are therefore cooperating effectively to preserve their unique fauna and wildlife. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, for example, have established ecological corridors between their countries, and Tajikistan is working to increase understanding among residents of smaller communities about snow leopards, which have become a regional symbol.

There is now hope the region can become a global model for nature conservation if the countries can maintain and further deepen their cooperation.