The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf shown in first gameplay trailer

It's planned to launch on all modern platforms on October 24.

Back in April, it was revealed that there are currently five games in development based on the Smurfs. The first one of them is called The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, and now we have got a taste of things to come in a gameplay trailer.

The game looks like a fairly traditional 3D platformer that actually seems to borrow a few tricks from the book of Super Mario Sunshine as well as Luigi's Mansion. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf is being released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 24.

