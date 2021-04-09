The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf is one of five coming Smurfs games

We've rarely seen such a big announcement with so few letters and so much information than what Microid offered yesterday. They revealed in a short tweet that we can in fact look forward to no less than five Smurfs games during the next five years.

One of these five games was also revealed and is called The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. It will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at some point. Other than that, we really do no know much others than that we should expect more information "very soon," which is a time-frame that ranges from a couple of hours to a few years in the world of video games.

Oh, and a absolutely adorable piece of concept art was also shown, check it out below: