The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone gets a gameplay trailer

The Smurfs are back in a brand new adventure this fall, where we get to help Handy Smurf find the the Green Stone. Unfortunately, getting it is quite the task as the evil Gargamel has it, and a mistake causes it to explode.

Handy Smurf needs to collect all the shards to recreate it, something that hopefully lead to tons of entertainment in a game called The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone. It launches for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on November 2 - and we have a brand-spanking new gameplay trailer for you to check out below. It seems to at least vaguely be inspired by Ratchet & Clank's many wonderful adventures.