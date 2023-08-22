Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone gets a gameplay trailer

It's Smurfin' Time!

The Smurfs are back in a brand new adventure this fall, where we get to help Handy Smurf find the the Green Stone. Unfortunately, getting it is quite the task as the evil Gargamel has it, and a mistake causes it to explode.

Handy Smurf needs to collect all the shards to recreate it, something that hopefully lead to tons of entertainment in a game called The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone. It launches for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on November 2 - and we have a brand-spanking new gameplay trailer for you to check out below. It seems to at least vaguely be inspired by Ratchet & Clank's many wonderful adventures.

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone

