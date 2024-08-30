HQ

After one band formed in Manchester decided to reunite after a split, another decided to try and do the same. The Smiths formed in 1982 in Manchester, England, and produced four albums before splitting up in 1987.

Morrissey, the leading man of The Smiths and well-known controversy merchant, posted on his website (thanks, BBC) that he had planned on getting the band back together. He even made an apparently lucrative offer to bandmate Johnny Marr, who simply ignored him.

Fans have hoped for decades a reunion could be on the cards, but it seems that unlike Oasis, the rift between The Smiths members is simply too great. No matter how charming of a man Morrissey thinks he is, he'll be looking for another job and then he'll find the job, so heaven can know he's miserable now.

