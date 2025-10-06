The Smashing Machine earns the lowest box office opening of The Rock's career

HQ

For a large part of his acting career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been known to play the same character. A smouldering hunk who contractually can't take a loss in a fight. However, in The Smashing Machine Johnson finally decides he wants to show his acting chops, and the reviews largely praise his skills in bringing fighter Mark Kerr's story to life.

However, it seems that the box office isn't as impressed. In the USA, as per Box Office Mojo, The Smashing Machine pulled in $6 million in its opening weekend. On a budget of $50 million, The Smashing Machine still has a long way to go in order to get in the green, but we've not yet seen its performance internationally.

That $6 million marks the lowest opening of The Rock's career, which might show Dwayne that more emotionally impactful roles might not be the quickest way to fat stacks of cash. Elsewhere in the box office, we see Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another cross the $100 million milestone, which is the first film in the director's career to do so.