The Slow Horses have to save the day... again in Season 3

Apple has finally released a trailer for the third season of its crime-drama series, Slow Horses. Set to return to Apple TV+ as soon as November 29, 2023, the show will see Gary Oldman back as Jackson Lamb, and will see him leading his group of misfits spies as they are tasked with saving the day once again, all while being hunted by MI5.

The synopsis for this third season of the show is as follows: "A romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

With Slow Horses debuting on November 29 as a dual-episode premiere and then continuing to release on a weekly basis until the finale arrives on December 29, you can take a look at the third season in the trailer below.