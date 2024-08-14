The Slow Horses face their greatest challenge yet in Season 4

HQ

One of the top shows on Apple TV+ is without a doubt Slow Horses. The action-drama series is a tale of espionage that revolves around a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents working at the Slow Horses department for mistakes they have made in the past, and under the supervision of the apathetic yet highly skilled boss Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman).

Slow Horses has been around since near the beginning of Apple TV+ and has effectively seen a new season introduced every year with seemingly no plans to stop anytime soon. The next will arrive on the platform in September, with Season 4 seeing the gang facing their toughest challenge to date, as they will be looking to uncover secrets buried by MI5 after a bombing in London roots them out.

While you can get a very good taste of this story by reading Mick Herron's Spook Street, the book that this season is based on, you can also wait until September 4 to see the first episode of the coming season when it debuts on the streamer. With this in mind, be sure to check out its trailer below.