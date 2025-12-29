The Sleeping Dogs movie has its director

HQ

Sleeping Dogs, a fondly remembered action game from Square Enix and United Front Games, has been set to get a movie adaptation for years. It has been killed, revived, left for dead, but now it seems that these dogs are finally going to wake up, as Simu Liu's adaptation has a finished script, and now a director to put it together.

As announced by Liu on social media, the director is none other than Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto. Tjahjanto is known for his work on various hit action movies, including The Beekeeper 2, Nobody 2, The Shadow Strays, and more. It's clear from his experience we're going to be getting a lot of solid action, but here's hoping that the story from the game is given a good representation too.

There's still no release window for the Sleeping Dogs film as yet, as there's still plenty of work to be done on this film before it sees the light of day. As we've been able to follow along with the film so closely due to Liu's posts about it, though, we'll likely see more of the film's road to completion ahead of its release.