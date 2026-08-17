The Sleeping Dogs movie has a director and a path forward, but its creators need to strike a deal with Square Enix

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Simu Liu's Sleeping Dogs movie has made some more significant progress, but now it's facing another decisive moment. Early last year, we heard the movie was officially dead from former star Donnie Yen. Then, Marvel's Shang Chi AKA Simu Liu stepped up and said he wanted to make the movie instead, starring as Wei Shen. Since then, we've been on quite the journey, with the most recent update being that Liu had secured a director for the project.

Now, Liu has dished out another update on Twitter/X. He's reiterated that the movie has a director, as well as a production company. A script has been in place for some time, so all could be ready to go if production was to start relatively soon. There's just one thing holding Sleeping Dogs back, though, and it seems to be Square Enix.

"We're just in the dealmaking process with the game studio right now (which is a total fan moment for me because I love Square Enix)," Liu wrote. He added that fan support is fuelling everyone involved, but right now it seems the decision on making the movie is out of Liu's hands.

Video game adaptations are more popular than ever these days, with some raking in billions at the box office. We're not sure that Sleeping Dogs would have quite that audience, but if the movie is good then people will go to see it. You'd hope, anyway.