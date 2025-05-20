The Slayer shows off his green thumb with Doom: The Dark Ages-themed Chelsea Flower Show exhibit

HQ

It's not at all uncommon to see video game companies working with peculiar partners as a more unorthodox way to market and showcase their latest work. However, there has perhaps not been such an unnatural pairing as of today's topic in a long while.

Bethesda and id Software has decided to create an RHS Chelsea Flower Show exhibit to mark the arrival of Doom: The Dark Ages. Yep, the notoriously loud and violent shooter video game has arrived to the annual peaceful and calm gardening show to present an exhibit that has a medieval theme, a working fire pit, plenty of dark flowers, and a slate pedestal that depicts the Slayer himself.

The exhibit is on display from today until May 24 and you can catch a glimpse of it below.

