The Slate truck is said to keep its promise of sub-$25,000 price point

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We've heard about Slate for a good long while now. This plucky start-up wants to disrupt particularly the US market, by offering an EV truck that's modular, and cheap. That means a very affordable starting price point with the choice of adding many, many features, even after initial point of sale.

So what is this starting price point? They said it would be below $25,000, but this was deemed very ambitious at the offset by analysts and experts. However, The Autopian has discovered that Slate accidently leaked its own pricing on their pre-order website yesterday. And yeah, it's $24,590.

Production is expected to begin in the United States within the next two years, though like many start-up automakers, Slate still faces the challenge of turning ambitious plans into reality. Building a vehicle at this price point while maintaining profitability is notoriously difficult, especially in today's EV market.

You can see their initial pitch video below.