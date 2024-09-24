The Skyrim Grandma is retiring from making gaming videos

HQ

While she rocketed to stardom years ago for being pensioner for a penchant for gaming, particularly The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, 88-year-old Shirley Curry, also known as Skyrim Grandma, is retiring from making video game content.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, she reveals that she's done with this kind of content creation and that she's tired of the responsibility that comes with making content.

Curry states, "I'm old and I'm tired... and I don't feel like doing much anymore. So, anyway, what that's leading up to... I'm not going to be recording gameplays anymore."

She continues, "It seems like I spend most of my time sitting in here at this computer. And lately... I walk in here and look at my computer and think: 'I've got to make a video today'. And then I just shake my head at myself and say: 'I don't want to, I have no desire to'. And I turn around and walk back out."

Curry adds, "It isn't fun anymore. I'm tired of it. I'm bored with it, bored to death with it. So I am making the decision now - totally, finally - I am not going to be making any more game videos and uploading them."

The end of an era. Thanks for all the memories Curry, enjoy your well-deserved retirement from content creation.

