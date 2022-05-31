Cookies

The skateboard sim Session launches in September

The title has been available in Early Access for a few years now.

There has been a ton of news about delayed games this year, so it's nice to occasionally be able to report about titles getting a firm release date within a not too distant future. Now this has happened to crea-ture Studios upcoming skateboard simulator Session, as the team writes:

"For all of you out there waiting on the full release date... the time has come. We are ready to leave Early Access behind and blow the doors off of our full launch September 22nd, 2022!"

So there we have it. Session launches on September 22 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The link also includes more information on what to expect from this 1.0 version of the games, which has been available via Early Access on Steam and Xbox Game Preview for a few years now.

