The size of all Microsoft and Activision Blizzard studios compared

The day after it was revealed that Microsoft intends to buy Activision Blizzard, we shared the market values of some of the biggest publishers today. Many of you were stunned to see how much more expensive Activision Blizzard is than every other publisher (you could get EA, Capcom, Square Enix and Ubisoft for less cash than only Activision Blizzard), but an infograph made by a Reddit user explains how big they actually are.

The infograph shows how big each of Microsoft's developers are based on number of employees. The data of each company size are from Wikipedia, and in some cases they are a few years old. We have double checked some of them with the current numbers of employees according to LinkedIn, and can confirm that it still is in fairly accurate and gives a good picture of their sizes.

As you can see, Blizzard is absolutely huge, and they have 5118 listed employees on LinkedIn, with King having 2621 employees according to the same source. As a comparison, the the Minecraft studio Mojang has 717 employees, with Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries having 546 employees and Id Software (Doom) 277 employees - all according to LinkedIn and also in line with the infograph.

Did you expect Activision Blizzard to be this massive?