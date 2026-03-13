The sixth film in the hottest franchise in Spain opens with an unprecedented and divisive marketing campaign... with no reviews

HQ

Torrente for President, the sixth entry in one of the highest grossing film franchises in Spain, releases today in cinemas in Spain, March 13, and its distribution company Sony Pictures took an unprecedented approach to marketing by keeping the film in complete secrecy leading to its release. There is no trailer, no poster (only a white text over black background), no synopsis, no known cast -other than the director and protagonist Santiago Segura-, not a single image released.

In a world where movie trailers and cast interviews are often discussed more than the movies themselves, it's surprising to see a release from a major franchise (in Spain, at least) to be kept in the dark, something you would never expect to happen with a major Hollywood franchise like Marvel. This doesn't mean it didn't receive any publicity, on the contrary: backed by the powerful Atresmedia media company, owner of two of the major TV channels in Spain, the film has received a lot of publicity campaigns online, on TV and in the streets, although none of them showed or revealed anything about the movie.

Santiago Segura, its director and lead actor, has defended that this has been made with a "fans-first" mentality: the fans of the movies will be able to see everything unspoiled, see all the cameos (he did say there will be over 60 cameos from Spanish celebrities, a staple in the franchise) and, equally as important, the fans will be the first ones to watch Torrente Presidente... and not the critics.

Journalists in Spain have not been given access to anything, and no interviews or reviews will be made of the sixth Torrente film until after the opening weekend. The unprecedented strategy has paid off, as Sony reported that 150,000 tickets were already sold before opening day on Friday.

Torrente and Santiago Segura have a difficult relation with film critics

Let's rewind a little. Torrente was born in 1998, when Torrente, the Dumb Arm of the Law was released, a crude and dark comedy about a racist, sexist, homophobic and fascist cop. The film was well received by critics as a parody of the most backward personalities in Spain, two decades after the death of dictator Francisco Franco, whom Torrente idolises, and even won a Goya award for best New Director.

The huge success of the film lead to four sequels in 2001, 2005, 2011 and 2014, all of them box-office hits in Spain, making Torrente the second highest-grossing film franchise after Ocho apellidos (Spanish affairs). However, all of the sequels were panned by critics, as little more than a succession of dumb jokes and cameos. Some also point out that, after five and now six movies, the supposed social critique of the film feels now more as a carte blanche to engage and have unapologetic fun with the worst type of sexism, racism, homophobia and fascism; Segura denies it, but some Torrente fans may think otherwise and find a certain "comfort" in those movies, which could explain why they are so popular.

Sensibility debates aside, the fact that Sony Pictures organised the press screening for the movie after the opening weekend, something that never or almost never has happened before, means that the only film reviews you will see today will be from people (including journalists) who go to a regular movie theater to watch it.

This has led to heated disucssions online between those who praise the innovative marketing approach taken by Sony and Segura, and those who think is a disrespect to movie journalists, who aren't allowed to do their jobs, and that the distributor is purposedly hindering the critics' work as much as possible as they expect the movie will very likely be panned by them, as it was the case with the former Torrente movies but also with the previous film franchise directed by Segura, Father There Is Only One, a family-oriented comedy with five entries between 2019 and 2025, also box-office hits, also negatively reviewed.

Segura himself, very active on X, frequently engages with journalists that negatively criticise his work, so the lack of reviews on opening day will also easy his mind for a little while. But in the coming hours and days, the first impressions and probably spoilers of the film will fill social media in Spain, as well as the first movie reviews, some amateur and some professional. But by the time the dust settles and reviewers express their verdict, the film would have already become a box-office hit, and Santiago Segura would have successfully fulfilled his promise of letting the fans be the first ones to judge his new Torrente film, unspoiled and unconditioned, something that, to his credit, nobody had dared to do before.