English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

The Six Invitational 2025 will be held in Boston

The typically-held Montreal tournament is shifting to an American city in February.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For many years we have expected the Six Invitational tournament to be hosted and held in Montreal, Canada, the birthplace of Rainbow Six: Siege. But, Ubisoft has begun to explore alternative venues, with the 2024 event taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and now we know where the 2025 event will be hosted too.

Still set to be based in the Americas, the 2025 Six Invitational will head to Boston, USA. This season's conclusive and premier tournament will bring together 20 of the best teams from around the world to compete for a slice of a $3 million prize pool, with the finale days between February 14-16 also being held in front of a live audience at the MGM Music Hall in the famed Fenway Park. The full event will start on February 3, but the earlier slate of games will not feature a live audience, and will only see the attending teams battling it out behind closed doors.

Ubisoft has even announced that tickets for the tournament are now available, meaning if you want to attend and catch the action yourself, you can snag a ticket as of today.

With Stage 2 of the competitive scene currently underway, who do you think is the favourite for the 2025 Six Invitational?

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content