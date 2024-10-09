The Six Invitational 2025 will be held in Boston

HQ

For many years we have expected the Six Invitational tournament to be hosted and held in Montreal, Canada, the birthplace of Rainbow Six: Siege. But, Ubisoft has begun to explore alternative venues, with the 2024 event taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and now we know where the 2025 event will be hosted too.

Still set to be based in the Americas, the 2025 Six Invitational will head to Boston, USA. This season's conclusive and premier tournament will bring together 20 of the best teams from around the world to compete for a slice of a $3 million prize pool, with the finale days between February 14-16 also being held in front of a live audience at the MGM Music Hall in the famed Fenway Park. The full event will start on February 3, but the earlier slate of games will not feature a live audience, and will only see the attending teams battling it out behind closed doors.

Ubisoft has even announced that tickets for the tournament are now available, meaning if you want to attend and catch the action yourself, you can snag a ticket as of today.

With Stage 2 of the competitive scene currently underway, who do you think is the favourite for the 2025 Six Invitational?