The Sinking City Remastered has just shadow-dropped on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Frogwares recently announced plans to make a remaster of The Sinking City, with this set to improve on the last-gen original by bringing it to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S with completely rebuilt lighting courtesy of Unreal Engine 5, 4K textures and better reflections, a Photo Mode, DLSS, FSR, and TSR upscaling support, gameplay adjustments, accessibility improvements, enhanced locations and even new layers of details and objects. Needless to say, there is a lot to appreciate in this improved version but we were never made privy to its launch and arrival plans.

And that would be because Frogwares had a massive surprise ready for its fans. The Sinking City Remastered has just launched, shadow-dropping on current-gen platforms. The game is available to add to your collection today, even as a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the last-gen version of the game.

Speaking about committing to this shadow-drop, Frogwares publishing director Sergiy Oganesyan stated: "We plan to do big things with The Sinking City IP, starting with the sequel and then beyond. So, after our rather well-known struggles with the original, it feels amazing to have this positive moment be part of the game's twisted history and for us to be the ones to fully decide it. Making it free to all our existing fans is our way of giving back to them for having supported us all this time through thick and thin."

Looking to the future, we can expect a fully-fledged The Sinking City sequel, which smashed its Kickstarter goals and hopes earlier this year, ultimately reaching over 450% of its original target.