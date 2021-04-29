The Sinking City has now released for Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Even though most news regarding The Sinking City unfortunately has been related to the ongoing dispute between the developer Frogwares and the publisher Nacon, there has been some good things as well. Like how we reported in February that the game is now available for PlayStation 5.

Now yet another format has gotten the game, and this time it is Xbox Series S/X, and as you might expect, it includes 4K graphics as well as 60FPS support with faster loading. Because of the Nacon dispute, there are no free upgrades though, and the team explains:

"Dear players, The Sinking City is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Some of you have been asking about a platform upgrade for the game from the last-gen versions, however this is sadly not possible at the moment. The Sinking City on previous and current generation of consoles have different IDs and different publishers on record.

On Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Frogwares is the developer and publisher of the title. So, due to the ongoing legal and technical situation, this game is currently not eligible for a platform upgrade. As the situation is being handled legally, it remains frozen for the time being on our side. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support."

Still, if you like Lovecraftian horror adventures, it might be worth checking out now. The launch trailer for the Xbox Series S/X version can be found below: