Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sinking City

The Sinking City has now released for Xbox Series S/X

Players who own the older versions will sadly not be able to get a free upgrade.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Even though most news regarding The Sinking City unfortunately has been related to the ongoing dispute between the developer Frogwares and the publisher Nacon, there has been some good things as well. Like how we reported in February that the game is now available for PlayStation 5.

Now yet another format has gotten the game, and this time it is Xbox Series S/X, and as you might expect, it includes 4K graphics as well as 60FPS support with faster loading. Because of the Nacon dispute, there are no free upgrades though, and the team explains:

"Dear players, The Sinking City is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Some of you have been asking about a platform upgrade for the game from the last-gen versions, however this is sadly not possible at the moment. The Sinking City on previous and current generation of consoles have different IDs and different publishers on record.

On Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Frogwares is the developer and publisher of the title. So, due to the ongoing legal and technical situation, this game is currently not eligible for a platform upgrade. As the situation is being handled legally, it remains frozen for the time being on our side. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support."

Still, if you like Lovecraftian horror adventures, it might be worth checking out now. The launch trailer for the Xbox Series S/X version can be found below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Sinking City

Related texts

The Sinking CityScore

The Sinking City
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Despite its flaws, the world Frogwares has created is intriguing and the narrative pulls the player in masterfully."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy