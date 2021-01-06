LIVE

The Sinking City

The Sinking City gets a store listing again

Following Nacon's first legal dispute win in the case, the title is once again available to purchase.

The Frogwares' horror title The Sinking City is once again up on stores and available for purchase after the Parisian Court of Appeals ruled that Frogwares acted unlawfully by pulling the game over a royalty dispute with Nacon, its publisher - formed after a consolidation with former publisher Bigben Interactive.

The actual case itself is still very much in progress, but this decision does mark Nacon's first victory in the legal dispute that saw them accused of withholding €1 million in royalties from Frogwares.

Marking the return to the Xbox storefront, with Steam and PlayStation at a later date, Nacon issued a statement as reported by Gamesindustry.biz.

"Confirmed in its expectations by this decision and regardless of the time needed to resolve this dispute definitively, Nacon is continuing its action in defence of its rights and has proceeded with the execution of this court decision by asking platforms and sites to put The Sinking City game back online so that no one is held hostage to this situation.

It is however specified that insofar as some of the game's online stakes depend on the goodwill of Frogwares to perform, their absence cannot be attributed to Nacon."

Since the case is still ongoing, we'll have to wait to see what the future for The Sinking City holds.

The Sinking City

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

