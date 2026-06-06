The Sinking City 2 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in August

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If you recently read our preview and saw the latest update for Frogwares' The Sinking City 2, you might be interested in the game's appearance at the Future Games Show too, where the official release date for the upcoming survival horror title was served up to fans.

It has been confirmed that as soon as August 18, The Sinking City 2 will be debuting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, bringing with it an evolved formula based on the original game but leaning more into a survival horror-type of gameplay structure.

The news of the release date has come in-line with a new trailer for the game which you can see in full below.

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But wait, there's more! Frogwares also shared that a demo for The Sinking City 2 has now been shadow-dropped and is available to check out on Steam. It's a rather comprehensive demo, a taste of the game that includes an hour's worth of action, specifically the opening hour.

We're told in a press release: "The demo covers the opening hour of the full game and offers an early look at Frogwares' take on survival horror. It also provides the first opportunity to properly meet the new protagonist, occult adventurer Calvin Rafferty, and begin uncovering the reasons behind his tragic and arduous journey into the flooded and Eldritch monster-infested city of Arkham."

Are you excited for The Sinking City 2 and will you be playing the game this August? Check out a ton of new images for the game below.