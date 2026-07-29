The Sinking City 2 will feature a New Game+ mode at launch

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With the launch of Frogwares' The Sinking City 2 around three weeks away, the Ukrainian developer has shared a few final bits of information about what the game will offer come debut.

As part of new information blowout that included 12 minutes of gameplay you can see in full below, Frogwares also confirmed the survival horror sequel will feature a New Game+ mode at launch so players can replay the story with their collected perk points, perks, and items to better take advantage of the challenges in-store, and to unlock specific achievements and cosmetics.

Otherwise, it was also confirmed The Sinking City 2 will eventually support HDR, but not at debut. A free post-launch patch is being prepared to ensure the visual mode can be utilised in-game, with the "groundwork for the patch already complete", as a press release explains. The timeline for this update is not laid out, but we are told to expect it "very soon after launch."

If you haven't already, don't miss our recent preview of The Sinking City 2, and as for when you'll be able to play the game yourself, it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18.